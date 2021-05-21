NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Ben Reel played for Indiana University Southeast and now in his 13th season as head coach, he has led the Grenadiers to their first appearance in the NAIA World Series in Lewiston, Idaho.
“This is for a lot of people. I’m obviously proud of our team, but I’m (also) proud of our program," Reel said. "A lot of people have laced them up here, a lot of people in our community have just supported us in so many different ways, it’s been really special."
The Grenadiers earned a spot in next week’s tournament by beating top-ranked and defending national champion Tennessee Wesleyan in NAIA Opening Round Kingsport Bracket title game.
“I think it still is a little surreal but once we get on the plane and we’re heading out there, that’s when it will really set in,” said junior infielder Clay Woeste.
For true freshman pitcher Gavin Knust, who got his first win of the season to send the Grenadiers to the World Series, this is a scenario he is still trying to grasp.
“I’ve never even really ever thought about going to the World Series. It’s something new to me. I can’t say it’s really set in yet,” Knust said.
The 7th-seeded IU Southeast squad will meet 10th-seeded Concordia in the opening round Friday, May 28 at 6 p.m.
