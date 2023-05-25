LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A federal judge in Louisville has issued a summary judgement in favor of Churchill Downs, ending a civil suit filed by trainer Bob Baffert challenging the 2-year suspension the track handed him after horses under his training tested positive for impermissible substances twice in high-profile races.
The dismissal of the case ends Baffert’s challenge to Churchill before the discovery process. He can appeal the decision. Key to the decision by judge Rebecca Grady Jennings was the failure of Baffert to show that the Churchill suspension rendered his Kentucky training license valueless. Attorneys for the track demonstrated in court that Baffert had, in fact, won significant money in Kentucky purses during his suspension, just not from Churchill Downs.
The ruling does not affect an ongoing suit by Baffert and Amr Zedan challenging the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission to disqualify Medina Spirit as winner of the 2021 Kentucky Derby after he tested positive for an impermissible amount of betamethasone following the race.
“Our actions to suspend Mr. Baffert following Medina’s Spirit’s confirmed positive for a prohibited race-day substance, coupled with his extensive history of drug violations, was done in the best interest of protecting the integrity of horseracing,” a statement by Churchill Downs released after the ruling said. “Now more than ever, participants and operators in this industry must individually and collectively assume responsibility to take every reasonable measure to protect our equine and human athletes and reject any practice that jeopardizes that mission.”
Neither Baffert nor his attorney, Clark Brewster, had any immediate response.
Churchill’s statement said it reserved the right to take further action against Baffert if he runs afoul of its rules in the future. Baffert returned to the Triple Crown chase last Saturday, winning the Preakness with National Treasure.
”As we stated when we suspended Mr. Baffert in June 2021, we reserve the right to extend his suspension and will communicate our decision at the conclusion of the initial two-year suspension period,” Churchill said in its statement. “This U.S. District Court ruling in our favor is a victory in our ongoing actions and steadfast commitment to protecting the safety of our equine and human athletes.”
