LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kenny Payne completed his first basketball coaching staff at the University of Louisville by naming Josh Jamieson of Oregon as the program’s third assistant coach.
Jamieson has been director of operations for Oregon for the last 14 seasons and has worked with the Ducks for 17 seasons. Payne worked as an assistant coach at Oregon from 2004-09 when Jamieson was on the staff.
Jamieson joins Nolan Smith, who came to U of L from Duke, and former Wake Forest head coach Danny Manning.
Related Stories:
- Payne names former Kansas All-American, Wake head coach Danny Manning as an assistant
- Payne adds Nolan Smith from Duke to Louisville men's basketball staff
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.