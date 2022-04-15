LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – University of Louisville basketball coach Kenny Payne has named former Kansas All-American and Wake Forest head coach Danny Manning as an assistant coach.
Manning spent most of last season as the interim head coach at Maryland, which went 10-12 in his time as coach. In 6 seasons at Wake, Manning recruited some talented players, and made the NCAA's First Four in 2017, but he was let go in 2019 with a record of 78-111.
"Very rarely do you have an opportunity to hire a coach that encompasses all the experiences that a college basketball player goes through," said Payne. "I’m so excited and thrilled to bring a family member, a friend and a coach who has lived a special life as both a player and a coach within the culture I’m trying to establish. Danny Manning is that and much more."
Manning joins a staff that includes Nolan Smith, a former Duke assistant who joined the Cards last week and was introduced on Monday.
“I am very fortunate, blessed and excited to be part of the City of Louisville, The University of Louisville, and Louisville Basketball with Coach Payne,” said Manning. “I have spent a lot of fun time watching the Louisville Basketball program dating back to the Metro Conference Tournament. I have been fortunate to watch many people around basketball in my career. KP is someone that I have always admired for his work ethic, knowledge of the game, and passion for helping young men reach their dreams and doing things the right way. I am blessed that he has given me this chance to continue working with young men, impacting their lives on and off the court, and helping them reach their dreams. I am equally excited to work with Nolan Smith, as his father was a mentor to me and Kenny. Derek helped show me the ropes of high-level basketball."
