LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky and Texas separated themselves from the field in their first four NCAA Tournament matches.
The Wildcats won 12 of 13 sets. The Longhorns won 12 of 14.
They looked like the two best teams in the country. It looked like an epic match for the NCAA Title on Saturday night in Omaha, Nebraska.
They were and it was — with Kentucky losing the opening set and then rolling past the Longhorns 20-25, 25-18, 25-23 and 25-22 to win the national title.
"It's surreal," UK coach Craig Skinner said. "You can't put it into words. I'm so glad we could win a championship."
Alli Stumler made it official with a thunderous kill for match point. For Stumler of Floyds Knobs, Indiana, it was her match-high 26th kill.
"The team just kept battling," Stumler said.
Madi Skinner had 16 kills and her sister Avery had 14 for Skinner’s team, which improved to 24-1. The Wildcats outhit the Longhorns -- .349 to .333. UK also had 55 digs, 7 more than Texas.
"Honestly, looking at the numbers Kentucky was just that good," Texas coach Jerritt Elliott said. "They played phenomenal tonight. We just could not get them out of system.
"They were just so efficient. Their better was better than ours tonight."
Historic? You bet. It was Kentucky’s first national championship in any women’s NCAA sport. It was the the first NCAA volleyball title for a Southeastern Conference program.
And the Wildcats joined Penn State as the only programs based east of the Mississippi River to win the volleyball title.
"We knew if Kentucky played a great match they could beat us," Elliott said. "And they did just that."
