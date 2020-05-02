LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — There was no Kentucky Derby on the first Saturday in May, but that did not stop Kentuckians from celebrating.
Some folks still dressed up and went out to the historic racetrack to take photos. Others took advantage of a "Derby at Home" experience hosted by the Kentucky Derby Museum and Churchill Downs.
The event featured live and virtual activities to safely celebrate the annual horse race, which was postponed to Sept. 5 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
People could plan their own at-home virtual Derby party, take a virtual tour of the track and take part in more hands-on experiences like fascinator making and cocktail crafting.
"We just wanted to figure out a way to unify Kentuckians. We just knew that there was so much excitement around May," said Claudia Coffey with the Kentucky Derby Museum. "The second that people had some kind of a day to look forward to, to celebrate and look back and say we were unified as Kentuckians."
This is only the second time in history the Kentucky Derby has been postponed; the last time was in 1945 because of World War II.
