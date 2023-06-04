LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky needed two wins to keep its season alive at its own regional and emphatically delivered both to force a winner-take-all final.
After shutting out West Virginia 10-0 in an elimination game to start Sunday, the Wildcats racked up 16 runs on 14 hits, including four home runs, to avenge a Saturday loss to Indiana with a 16-6 rout. UK and IU will meet for a third time on Monday to decide who wins the Lexington regional and advances to the super regional round.
A seven-run seventh inning highlighted a day of offensive dominance for UK. That day started in the second inning with an unlikely Sunday hero.
Nolan McCarthy, who homered in the first win over the Mountaineers, started things off with a three-run blast for the Cats to jump out to a 3-0 lead. The sophomore entered Sunday with just one home run on the season and two for his career.
McCrushed!💻 ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/qKoJTUmveO— Kentucky Baseball (@UKBaseball) June 4, 2023
Kentucky could have started to have flashbacks of another blown lead after seeing a two-run advantage erased in its previous loss to Indiana. IU struck back in the bottom of the third after Jackson Gray dropped a Evan Goforth ball that went over the fence for a home run to make it 4-1. Devin Taylor later added a RBI single, so the Hoosiers trailed by just two.
That's a HOME RUN from No. 1️⃣9️⃣!@EvanGoforth | #IUBase pic.twitter.com/Y8c4ipISef— Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) June 4, 2023
UK captain Hunter Gilliam immediately made sure IU did not keep rolling. The senior delivered his own RBI single, bringing in two runs to put Kentucky ahead 6-2, and finished the day with five RBI following a later home run. The Hoosiers responded again with a solo homer from Carter Mathison before Devin Burkes counterpunched with a two-run blast in the fifth inning for an 8-3 lead. From there, the Wildcats kept piling on hits and runs.
👋, Felicia.💻 ESPN+E5 | UK 8, IU 3 pic.twitter.com/oFYFMcM7zr— Kentucky Baseball (@UKBaseball) June 4, 2023
That seven-run seventh inning allowed Kentucky to keep bringing arms out of the Hoosier bullpen. Indiana used five pitchers in the loss, giving up its second-most runs and home runs in a game this season while hitting nine Kentucky batters with pitches.
HOLY SWEET SASSY MOLASSY!!!!@CaptGIlliam goes 425 FT and the LF doesn't turn around!And @ryanwaldy21 goes deep after the NINTH HBP and warnings!UK 16, IU 4 pic.twitter.com/BlSkIoO8Rl— Kentucky Baseball (@UKBaseball) June 5, 2023
A victory for Kentucky would mean the program goes to its first super regional since 2017. That year also saw UK win three straight games to take a Lexington regional, with the first victory coming against Indiana.
IU will enter Monday with a second chance to advance to a super regional for just the second time in program history. The Hoosiers have lost two of three meetings with the Wildcats this season, with the other defeat coming early in the regular season, a 12-2 loss on March 14.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.