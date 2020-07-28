LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The Kentucky High School Athletic Association board of control on Tuesday delayed the start of competition for four fall sports – soccer, cross country, field hockey and volleyball – until Sept. 7.
The start of football season has been delayed until Sept. 11.
In the case of soccer, cross country, field hockey and volleyball, the measure allows teams to begin full team practice on Aug. 24, with just six hours of practice time that week, then to have regular practices begin on Aug. 31.
Football practice will also begin on Aug. 24. The season will begin on Sept. 11, with playoffs beginning on Nov. 13. The finals will take place Dec. 11-12 at Kroger Field.
KHSAA commissioner Julian Tackett said that board members had expressed a strong desire to keep fall sports in the fall, and that the public and school districts were overwhelming in their desire to play in the fall.
“We have heard from a huge portion of the public … the opinions have run 9 to 1 in favor of going ahead and doing something. … Giving an opportunity to participate, even if the opportunity is reduced.”
Tackett said that the arrangement allows the sports to complete about 80% of their original schedules, with the exception of soccer. The postseason for soccer has been moved to Oct. 12 to accommodate more games.
