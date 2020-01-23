LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After opening the season with 14 consecutive wins, Bellarmine has now suffered back-to-back home defeats.
The Knights shot 18-24 from the field in the first half, built a 17-point lead and went to the locker room up 47-35. They cooled off in the second half, and it was the Southwest Baptist hitting the big shots late to get a 79-74 victory.
The Bearcats are new to the Great Lakes Valley Conference this season and have made a splash. They are now 7-2 in the league, tied with the Knights.
Alex Cook had 26 points to lead Bellarmine. They shot 56% for the game and made 11-24 from the 3-point line. Southwest Baptist hit 55% and made 11-of-21 threes. Quinn Nelson made 6-9 from deep, including the key long-ball to put them up for good.
Bellarmine must regroup in a hurry. They host a good Drury team Saturday at Knights Hall.
