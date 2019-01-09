LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- David Padgett took some well-deserved time off after Louisville lost in the NIT last March to Mississippi State. The Cardinals interim coach had just concluded a whirlwind six months in which he went from assistant coach to head coach with a whole new staff after Rick Pitino was fired just before the season started.
Padgett has been spending time with his family and slowly getting back into the game he loves but in a different way. He started David Padgett Basketball, which currently includes camps and instruction for youth players of all ages. He is also starting work as an ESPN analyst and had his first game this past Sunday.
The Reno, Nevada, native isn't counting out coaching again, but his main priority now is family and staying in Louisville. He called getting to coach the team a year ago his most rewarding experience in basketball, and he is rooting hard for this year's team.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.