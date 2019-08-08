LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Cort Dennison is in his second stint as a University of Louisville football coach. The native of Salt Lake City, Utah, was here from 2014-17 then coached at Oregon a year ago.
He's back as a co-defensive coordinator and outside linebacker coach at Louisville. The former linebacker at the University of Washington likes what he has seen from new Cardinals head coach Scott Satterfield.
"Everything he talks, he walks," Dennison said. Everything you see, you're gonna get. Everything he preaches, that's who he is as a human being. He's steady Eddie. He's always consistent. He's never too high, he's never too low, and the kids feed off it. These kids, they're smart. They're going to see if you're saying one thing and doing another, and they're going to pick up on it real quick, and that's not him. He's honest. He's a man of integrity, and the kids have really bought in to what we're doing."
Dennison said the No. 1 core value from the coaching staff is to project positive energy. They know this team should be eager to take coaching and listen to new ideas after going 2-10 a year ago.
"What we're really trying to preach with these guys is there's gonna be adversity," Dennison said. "I don't care if you're an undefeated team. There's gonna be adversity. It's what you make of it and build from it. We're putting them through hard situations right now, and we're trying to show them the ways to respond. There's two different types of leadership: There's positive leadership, and there's negative leadership, and if we don't show them how, they'll continue to go back to their old ways. They're doing a great job. They're learning from all different types of scenarios, and we've been impressed with them as a group so far."
"We don't want to revert to last year," linebacker Nick Okeke said. "We don't want to think about that. We want to be high energy and fly around and make plays. Every time we get an adverse situation, we think 'we're not going 2-10.' Last year is over with. This is a new year."
The Cardinals have been through five practices and had their first in full pads Thursday. Saturday is media day for the team.
