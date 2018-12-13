LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- David Levitch didn't really have coaching in mind until he heard that his former high school was without a coach as this season was about to start. The former walk-on at U of L applied and got the job at North Oldham, where he graduated in 2013 and still holds many of the school records.
"For the most part, everything's been smooth," said Levitch, who finished at Louisville in 2017 as a key role player off the bench. "There's a lot of off the court stuff, simple things like washing jerseys. You have to plan your time around a lot more than just coaching basketball. It's not like college where you have 17 managers to do everything."
Levitch took over a team that lost nine seniors and is 4-3 on the young season. He still has the interim tag but hopes to keep coaching at North Oldham for years to come.
"I've really enjoyed it," said the 24-year-old Levitch. "I don't know if I would have even thought to apply anywhere else but now that I've been doing it I really do enjoy it."
Levitch said he's been influenced by his father, who coached him in AAU basketball, several high school coaches and of course his college coach, Rick Pitino who he stays in touch with on a regular basis.
