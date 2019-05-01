LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Vekoma was on the track at Churchill Downs for the first time Wednesday morning after arriving from Florida Tuesday. The son of Candy Ride has won three of four career races including the Blue Grass Stakes the last time out at Keeneland. He may not be too familiar with Churchill Downs, but for his trainer, Louisville native George Weaver, it's coming home.
"We either went to the Derby or had a big party at the house," said Weaver. "My father took me to the races and I learned to handicap at an early age so horse racing's been a big part of my life from very early on."
Weaver admits to perhaps missing some time at Atherton High School to continue his education at the racetrack.
"A couple of times yes I did," said a smiling Weaver when asked about skipping school. "I tried to keep the GPA ok but when I could I got to the races."
This is Weaver's second Derby starter. His Tencendur finished 17th in 2015. But he's had plenty of experience around this race as more than just a spectator. Weaver learned the business as an assistant to D. Wayne Lukas and Todd Pletcher.
"I think both Todd and I and the other protoges of Wayne have all of our programs rooted in what we learned in Wayne's barn," said Weaver. "We were here many times with Wayne and with Todd. So just being here and knowing what to expect and how to bring a horse into the race, it doesn't feel like unfamiliar territory. We've been here and done this."
"Even if I wasn't from here this would be the ultimate goal for me," Weaver continued. "But I guess being from here even carries more significance. At least 95 percent of the people would say that the Derby was THE race they wanted to win. Ever since the Blue Grass about every day it's hard to believe it's happening. We're just very fortunate to have a colt that can bring us here and I'll probably keep pinching myself. Hopefully I'm pinching myself Sunday morning."
Vekoma is 20-1 in the morning line and will break from post six. Hall of Fame jockey Javier Castellano has the mount.
