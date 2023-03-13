LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – With just 3 minutes to play in regulation time, Racing Louisville FC was locked in a scoreless tie with Portland Thorns FC in the Thorns’ preseason tournament opener Sunday night.
But Meaghan Nally scrambled to a loose ball off a corner kick and tapped it into the back of the net to provide the game winner in Portland’s 1-0 exhibition victory.
It was the first of three games in Portland for Racing, which next will face OL Reign on Wednesday night before facing the US U-23 women’s national team this weekend.
While disappointed to lose late, Racing coach Kim Björkegren found some things to be encouraged about.
“Overall, it was really good,” Björkegren said. “Of course it’s not so fun to lose the game from a set piece with just three minutes left. But if you compare this game with the game we played here five months ago – that was a game we were almost happy we lost only 3-0, but today we are super disappointed because we felt like we could win the game. It was a close game. We had our chances. We need to be a little bit better inside the box. But we’re doing a great job and there are so many positive things to take with us.”
Racing did create good chances. Jaelin Howell headed a corner just wide of the far post right before the half. Jess McDonald nearly curled a shot inside the far post in the 79th minute after cutting hard left and letting fly a shot from the edge of the penalty area.
Goalkeeper Katie Lund provided some stellar moments, denying league MVP Sophia Smith on a breakaway and using quick reflexes to save a shot through traffic.
