Bob Knight and Mike Woodson

Photo courtesy Mike Woodson on Twitter.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bob Knight showed up Thursday at an Indiana University men's basketball practice.

Head coach Mike Woodson posted a picture on Twitter, saying, "Just like old times, Coach!"

Woodson played for Knight from 1976-80, and one of Woodson's main goals since becoming head coach in March is to reconnect Indiana's past with its present.

Knight returned to Assembly Hall for a game last year, the first time in nearly 20 years since he was fired.

