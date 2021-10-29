LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bob Knight showed up Thursday at an Indiana University men's basketball practice.
Head coach Mike Woodson posted a picture on Twitter, saying, "Just like old times, Coach!"
Just like old times, Coach! It was an honor having you at practice today Bobby Knight! #Partners @IndianaMBB #StillGotSwag pic.twitter.com/RelTSUpyZC— Mike Woodson (@MikeWoodsonNBA) October 28, 2021
Woodson played for Knight from 1976-80, and one of Woodson's main goals since becoming head coach in March is to reconnect Indiana's past with its present.
Knight returned to Assembly Hall for a game last year, the first time in nearly 20 years since he was fired.
