LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Live racing at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, was canceled Thursday due to concerns about air quality.
The cancellation was announced in a tweet by the New York Racing Association, saying the cancellation was caused "due to poor air quality conditions."
The New York Racing Association, Inc. (NYRA) has canceled live racing Thursday at Belmont Park due to poor air quality conditions forecast to impact Long Island and all of New York State throughout the day on Thursday. ⬇https://t.co/ttTO7kcPRl— NYRA (🌳) (@TheNYRA) June 8, 2023
The NYRA also canceled training on Wednesday because of the air pollution.
Smoke from Wildfires in Canada has been causing air quality alerts across the northeast for at least a week. The thick, hazardous haze has been disrupting daily life for millions of people across the U.S. and Canada, blotting out skylines and turning skies orange.
Across the eastern U.S., officials warned residents to stay inside and limit or avoid outdoor activities again Thursday, extending “Code Red” air quality alerts in some places for a third-straight day as forecasts showed winds continuing to push smoke-filled air south.
While the air quality index in Jefferson County remained moderate on Wednesday, Louisville issued an Air Quality Alert for Thursday, when the index is projected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups.
WDRB Chief Meteorologist Marc Weinberg said the Louisville area already saw thick smoke on Tuesday, and while Thursday's level may be less than that, there's still enough for the alert to be issued.
"So we're gonna see some little smoke particles. It'll be most notable at sunrise and sunset," said Weinberg. "And during the day, you're gonna see that really hazy sky, especially toward tree lines."
If you do go outside on Thursday, Dr. Samantha Bahh, who specializes in Pulmonary Critical Care with Norton Healthcare, said to pay close attention to your breathing.
