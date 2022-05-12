LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The draw fell Louisville City FC's way on Thursday night, with the unbeaten side receiving a home game in the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open Cup. It will face an MLS team for the first time in the 2-year old facility, playing host to Nashville SC on either May 24 or 25.
Game time and date will be announced later.
LouCity is the last remaining unbeaten team in U.S. professional soccer. It has won each of its past two US Open Cup games via penalty kick shootouts, and will take a step up in competition with Nashville, which is 4-3-3 over 10 matches. Nashville has been one of the stingier sides in MLS, allowing just 10 goals in 10 match. But it has had to be, because it has scored only 11 goals through 10 games.
"It's a great opportunity for our club and our city," LouCity coach Danny Cruz said. "We know that (Lynn Family Stadium) will be rocking. We're going to have the support behind us as we always do at home. It's going to be an exciting, exciting, game."
Cruz spoke to reporters from Los Angeles, where the club will play on Friday night at 10:30 p.m. Eastern after an extra-time U.S. Open Cup win in Detroit.
The travel and short turnaround will make for a good many changes on Friday night, but Cruz said the club with have "no excuses."
In general, LouCity has embraced opportunities for extra play, not only in the US Open Cup but in the USL all-star break Summer Showcase game later this summer.
"I think what it does is show the quality and caliber of player that we have at Louisville City and the ambitions that we have as a club," Cruz said. "We take every single game as a challenge that we have to win. So this game is a really good opportunity for us, as I've said before, to be able to showcase what we're trying to do as a club for for the city. And obviously, with the group that that we have, I'm excited about the opportunity to be able to host an MLS team. I'm excited about fans being able to come in and fill that place and see another quality game and opponent. But more importantly, I know that group of players that I have down there in the meeting room right now. And they're they're really looking forward to the challenge."
LouCity says that season ticket members will receive emailed communication to reserve their regular seats. Others can join the waiting list to receive pre-sale access before remaining tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Visit LouCity.com/tickets or call (502) LOU-CITY to purchase.
LouCity, which is one of 3 non-MLS teams remaining in the Open Cup, is the United States’ only professional soccer club to have not lost in 2022, pairing an unbeaten 7-0-3 start in USL Championship play with a trio of victories in the Open Cup, U.S. Soccer’s annual knockout national championship tournament.
With one more win, the boys in purple can match their best-ever Open Cup run to the quarterfinals accomplished in 2018. The winner of LouCity-Nashville will travel to meet either Orlando City SC or Inter Miami FC in the Quarterfinals.
