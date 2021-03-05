LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville has received permission from Gov. Andy Beshear to make an additional 2,200 seats available for the Cardinals' Senior Day game against No. 20 Virginia in the KFC Yum! Center on Saturday.
On Monday, the Governor’s Office announced an increased capacity for sports venues up to 25 percent, allowing Cardinals’ to host as many as 5,522 fans -- up from the 3,313 it has been able to admit during the regular season as a precaution amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Such a crowd would make Saturday's game the largest sanctioned indoor gathering in Kentucky since the start of the pandemic last March.
The game is Louisville's home finale, and is the traditional "wear red for seniors" game. The Cardinals will honor Carlik Jones, Malik Williams and Charles Minlend before the contest.
The additional available tickets are socially distanced in the lower rows of the arena upper level and are priced at $25 each.
"We're glad to be able to have a few more fans, and glad because of our seniors," Louisville athletic director Vince Tyra said. "And the Virginia game is always a big one for our fans."
Season ticket holders were made aware of the additional tickets for sale earlier this week. Anyone else wishing to check for seats can do so at this TicketMaster link. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.