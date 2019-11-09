LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Louisville City FC will play in a third consecutive USL Championship after rallying to defeat Indy Eleven 3-1 in extra time on Saturday at Michael A. Carroll Stadium in Indianapolis.
Trailing 1-0 with the final minutes of stoppage time ticking away, Antoine Hoppenot scored an equalizing goal off a corner kick to force extra time.
You gotta see this Antoine Hoppenot goal again! @AntoineHoppenot pic.twitter.com/87ys1ZnScO— Louisville City FC 🌟🌟 (@loucityfc) November 9, 2019
Then, a little more than three minutes into extra time, Magnus Rasmussen scored his 16th goal of the season to give the Boys in Purple a 2-1 advantage over No. 3-seeded Indy.
A goal down in stoppage time, a goal up four minutes into extra time.Magnus Rasmussen's 16th goal of the season has @loucityfc ahead -> https://t.co/fx1T77SL2j #INDvLOU #BeChamp19ns pic.twitter.com/FDzHP0U5ac— Nicholas Murray (@NJEMurray) November 9, 2019
Luke Spencer added a late insurance goal off a penalty kick to give the Boys in Purple a 3-1 lead, which would hold through the final horn.
With the win, Louisville City FC (20-8-9) will host the USL Championship against Real Monarchs SLC, the Western Conference champions, at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, at Lynn Stadium on the University of Louisville's campus. The game will be shown on ESPN2. Real Monarchs SLC defeated El Paso Locomotive FC 2-1 in the Western Conference Finals on Saturday.
Louisville City is now 12-1-3 since the month of August began. Saturday marked the team's fifth consecutive appearance in the USL Eastern Conference Finals since its inaugural 2015 season.
