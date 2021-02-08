LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lynn Family Stadium, the home of Louisville City FC, has been nominated for Stadium of the Year.
Stadium Database's Stadium of the Year competition was announced Monday morning in a news release. The contest pits Lynn Family Stadium against other new facilities across the globe. The venue, which celebrated its inaugural LouCity FC season last year, is also becoming the home to the National Women's Soccer League expansion: Racing Louisville FC.
According to a news release, Lynn Family Stadium is up for both the Popular Vote, decided by fans, and a Jury Vote determined by a panel of architectural experts.
CLICK HERE to take part in the popular vote through March 15. Participants can vote once per device.
Racing Louisville will kick off its inaugural season in the NWSL Challenge Cup, which starts April 9, while LouCity’s 2021 campaign opens on or around May 1.
