LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The search for the next men’s basketball coach at the University of Louisville escalated Monday when the school announced that it hired DHR Global to assist in the recruitment for a replacement for Chris Mack.
That is a standard procedure for many schools in the hiring process, because the search firm can gauge interest in the job from coaches across the nation while researching their backgrounds.
Typically, search firms suggest three to five candidates before the school interviews them and makes a decision.
“Identifying the right coach to lead our premier college basketball program is my focus,” UofL Interim Director of Athletics Josh Heird said it a statement released by the school. “With the assistance of DHR, which has extensive experience in the athletics search space, we will conduct a comprehensive, inclusive and expeditious search for the next head coach to lead our storied program.”
Glenn Sugiyama, managing partner of Global Sports Practice for DHR, will lead the DHR team assisting Louisville. Sugiyama is a former Division I college basketball assistant coach at Eastern Michigan University. He is also a former member of the board of directors of the Chicago Bulls.
Michigan State University reportedly paid DHR $100,000 in 2020 when Sugiyama connected the program to Mel Tucker, the football coach MSU hired from Colorado.
Sugiyama has been leading executive searches in the sports world for more than 17 years. A source said Sugiyama was involved in the search when Purdue hired former Louisville quarterback Jeff Brohm from Western Kentucky to become the Boilermakers’ football coach. He is based in Chicago.
“I am honored to help Josh and the University of Louisville in their search for a new head men’s basketball coach,” Sugiyama said in the UofL statement. “The University has a rich tradition of athletics’ excellence and a storied basketball program, and I respect the importance of this search for the program, students and alumni.”
Mack exited the program on Jan. 26 after he reached a settlement with the school for $4.8 million for the three-plus years remaining on his contract.
Mike Pegues has coached Louisville the last three games and will remain in charge for the remainder of the season. Louisville (11-12) with seven home games as well as the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament remaining on the schedule.
