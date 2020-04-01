LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville junior guard Dana Evans will return to school for her final year in a Cardinals uniform.
In a post on social media Wednesday, Evans said she "can't wait to play in front of the best fans in the country next season."
#CardNation I'm coming back! pic.twitter.com/ZsU3Ehuql5— Dana ✨ (@Danaaakianaaa) April 1, 2020
Evans is coming off a season in which she won ACC Player of the Year. In an interview last week with WDRB Sports, Evans said the pause in the sports world caused by the COVID-19 pandemic made the decision challenging.
"I'm not quite sure if there’ll be a WNBA Draft or a WNBA season," she said. "I think I was looking forward to the tournament so I could showcase what I can do and then see where I was in the mock drafts and where I stood in the mock drafts, and I was going to go after that."
It looks like she'll get that chance in her senior season.
