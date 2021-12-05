LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Cardinals (6-6) are heading to Dallas to meet Air Force (9-3) in the First Responder Bowl on Dec. 28.
UofL is coming off the 52-21 loss to Kentucky in the regular season finale. The Cardinals bring in the nation’s 21st-ranked offense.
Air Force won its final three games of the season including a 48-14 win over UNLV in the regular season finale.
It's Louisville's first appearance in the First Responder Bowl. Kickoff is set for 3:15 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN.
