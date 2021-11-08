LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville volleyball team was already carrying the pressure of an unbeaten season. Now, it will take on the mantle of nation's top-ranked team.
After top-ranked Texas lost on Saturday, the Cardinals ascended to the No. 1 spot in the American Volleyball Coaches Association national rankings, released Monday. It's the first-ever No. 1 ranking for Louisville volleyball and first ever for a team from the Atlantic Coast Conference.
Louisville, 23-0, was an easy choice, earning 59 of the 64 first-place votes cast. Texas got the rest. Pitt is ranked third.
On Oct. 31, Louisville was ranked No. 1 in the Division I Women's Volleyball Committee's top 10 rankings, which provided the first look at teams that could potentially earn the top seeds for the 2021 NCAA Tournament.
The Cardinals return to action Friday when they take on the No. 14 Yellow Jackets of Georgia Tech at the L&N Federal Credit Union Arena at 7 p.m.
