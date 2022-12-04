LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – No. 18 Louisville women's basketball lost 67-46 at Middle Tennessee State on Sunday night, marking U of L’s third loss in the last four games.
“It’s not much fun sitting here at 5-4, so we’re just going to have to get back to work and keep grinding,” said U of L coach Jeff Walz.
Walz confirmed after the game that sophomore guard Payton Verhulst is transferring from the program. Verhulst was an All-ACC freshman selection last season. She was averaging 6.4 points per game this season.
“She was just looking for some more opportunities to play and just decided to transfer. I’ve never been one to…try to force (a player) to stay,” Walz said. “We wish her absolutely the best and hope she has great success.”
Louisville returns to the KFC Yum! Center to take on SIUE (0-6) Tuesday night at 7 p.m.
