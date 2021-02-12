LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The No. 3-ranked University of Louisville basketball team has had a positive COVID-19 test within the program and will not travel to Syracuse for its scheduled Sunday game at Syracuse.
It's the second time the team has had to hit pause this season after sitting for 17 days in late December.
The Cardinals just finished the home portion of their schedule on Thursday night, an 85-70 victory over Georgia Tech. They were slated to finish the regular season with four games away from home.
Their next scheduled contest is at Florida State on Sunday, Feb. 21.
