LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The NCAA men's basketball tournament is back for 2022, and it's time to fill out your bracket.
The tournament field was announced Sunday evening during the annual selection show.
Three local teams were selected for the NCAA Tournament, all slotted in the East Region.
Kentucky earned a No. 2 seed, and will play Saint Peter's in the first round. Indiana is set to play Wyoming in a first four matchup.
Murray State, a No. 7 seed, faces San Francisco.
