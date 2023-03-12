LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- March Madness has returned! It's time to fill out your 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket.
The tournament field was announced Sunday evening during the annual selection show.
To print the 2023 NCAA men's basketball tournament bracket, click below:
Kentucky earned a 6-seed, and will play Providence in the first round. Indiana, a 4-seed, is set to play Kent State in a first round matchup.
Northern Kentucky will face Houston after earning a 16-seed.
In the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament, Indiana earned a No. 1 seed and will play either Tennessee Tech or Monmouth on Saturday in Bloomington.
Louisville was selected as 5-seed and will play Drake in the first round.
