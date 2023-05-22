LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- They were once apart for about a week. That week included near constant calls or texts. Other than that, the Gentry twins are always together, hoping to reach new heights and lengths as they close out their careers at Male High School with a push from big brother.
Myles is the big brother by 46 minutes over his fraternal twin Quentin. They are each others' biggest supporters.
"You know you're not in it by yourself," said Myles Gentry. "When you see what work it takes to get to the top. We didn't just make it here overnight. So I see that he's putting in the work and I'm putting in the work and now we're here so it's just good to see it pay off."
"There wouldn't be no one else I'd rather do it with than my twin brother," said Quentin Gentry.
They are also constantly competing against each other.
"Yeah, you gotta be competitive," said Myles. "If you ain't competitive, you ain't going to get better. We give each other a hard time and I think it works."
"The competitive nature between the Gentry brothers is everyday," added Quentin.
"They're trash talking all the time," said their older brother and jumps coach, Devin Gentry. "They're always trying to go and see who's going to top one another."
The older brother is definitely included in the trash talk. But it all comes from a place of love for each other.
"You know if you do bad, it's your brother so he's going to give you the real of it," said Myles. "He's not your coach, so he doesn't have to be nice to you. So you're going to get the full spill of it every time. It's really good that I get to have my brother as coach and I know that whatever he's going to tell me is the best for me. So it's pretty good, I love him."
The goal is to push each other to be the best in the state in their specialties. And that's to become the jump kings of Kentucky high school track and field. Myles leads the state with long jump of 23-feet-9 inches. Quentin has gone 46-by-6, the state's best in the triple jump.
"I think it's always been a dream for both of us to see both of us be a state champion," said Quentin. In both the jumps, like just take over."
"I've seen the work they put in from the times when they were trying to find out which events they were going to be best at," said Devin. "They have me as a coach and they have me as a brother too so it helps a lot. To see them actually go out and do those things, it's beautiful to see."
The Gentry twins will compete in the region meet this Wednesday, then the state meet the weekend after next in Lexington. And they'll each be competing in several other events, including the 4x100 relay together.
