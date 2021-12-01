LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Senior Nic Schutte has more on his mind than just football this week as Male High School prepares for the 6A state title game Saturday against St. Xavier. His dad Brian, a former quarterback at Holy Cross High School and a coach at various levels, died Tuesday at age 49.
"It's been tough," said Nic Schutte. "It's almost like it doesn't feel real. But then I come to the realization that it happened and we're gonna have to deal with it. We're going to get through it and I know there's no other place that he would like me to be than competing with these guys and that's what we're gonna do."
Nic Schutte learned the game from his father, Brian, who coached him through middle school and had helped the Male coaching staff in recent years. The cause of his death has not been released.
"It's just heartbreaking," said Male senior receiver Vinny Anthony. "We've been friends since we were young, 8 years old. He (Brian) was my coach too. We were on the same team at J-town. He was our coach. It was just shocking to hear. I feel like we're just here for him if he needs us."
"It's a great loss for all of us," said Male head coach Chris Wolfe. "We just try to wrap our arms around Nic. He's knows he's loved her and that he's got a team of brothers that are going to look out for him and lift him up but it's just a sad situation."
Schutte, who has signed to play baseball at WKU, has had a spectacular senior season. He's completing 65% of his passes with 29 touchdowns and just one interception. The Bulldogs will try to complete an unbeaten season in Saturday's 6A title game against St. X.
"That's exactly where he wants me to be is competing to win a state championship," said Schutte. "We talked about it a little before he passed and that's one of the dreams of his to see me go out there and win a state championship."
