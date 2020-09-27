LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --Things haven’t exactly been fair for Manual’s Eli Blakey.
“I had to realize there was some things that I wasn’t going to be able to do,” Blakey said.
Like, for example, deciding where he’ll will spend the next four years of his life without experiencing it firsthand.
“Once I got the offer from Arkansas State, we just started getting in communication with each other,” Blakey said. “I just grew to love that school even more.”
Blakey committed to Arkansas State in July without ever having stepped foot on campus. He couldn’t. The pandemic made it impossible.
“Growing up, I’ve seen a bunch of my friends go on visits and visit games,” Blakey said. “That’s all I wanted to do. For all that to be cancelled, it was one of the most stressful things I feel like I’ve been through.”
Instead, Blakey was recruited in the only way 2020 allowed – virtually.
“The coaches, they took me to campus on FaceTime,” Blakey said. “We actually did a Google Zoom with my parents and they did like a PowerPoint telling us about everything they wanted to know – the school, mostly educational stuff.”
Blakey had his choice in schools, with 28 scholarship offers. He says he ultimately decided to play for the Red Wolves because of their relationship with him.
“With Eli, you just feel like you’ve had a security blanket at his position for three years,” Manual head coach Scott Carmony said. “He’s started every game since he’s walked in here as a freshman. He’s a senior now and he’s just your comfort zone out there as a coach.”
Before making his way to Arkansas, Blakey says he hopes to finish his high school career on a high note.
“I want to win every game we play this year,” Blakey said. “Honestly, one of the biggest things that I pride myself on, is helping my teammates get to college. I know for a lot of us, our parents can’t pay for it. So, us winning just makes more coaches see us. It gives us more opportunities. It gives my teammates opportunities to get out and see the world.”
Manual is now 1-1 after a win against North Bullitt. They face Eastern next on Oct. 1.
