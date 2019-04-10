LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Louisville junior V.J. King is going to test the NBA Draft waters.
U of L confirmed the news to WDRB after it was first reported by Zac Jackson in King's hometown of Cleveland.
King was named a captain on the 2018-19 U of L basketball team but quickly fell out of first year head coach Chris Mack's rotation. King struggled to get minutes and ended up averaging less than four points per game this season. He shot 11 percent from behind the arc.
King only scored 36 points in ACC play. He won't hire an agent, which points toward the idea that he will get feedback from the NBA workouts and return to college. King's name has been tossed around as a potential transfer candidate, and this news will likely add to that speculation.
