LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The cameras caught it.
After Louisville City lost 3-0 to Loudon United on Sunday night, John Hackworth had a heated exchange with Loudon's head coach Ryan Martin in the handshake line.
"I was trying to pass on some experience and knowledge to Ryan, and he didn't take it as well as I wanted him to receive it," Hackworth joked on his weekly WDRB Sports segment, "Yackin' with Hack."
Hackworth explained that he is actually friends with Martin, but emotions were running high after Louisville City played a majority of the game with 10 men and lost 3-0.
"I was defending my assistant Danny Cruz," Hackworth said. "I get that (Martin) was really happy about the result, but he came at Danny in a way I thought was disrespectful, and in that moment, I'm emotional too, and I'm going to get Danny's back, and I told him so."
Hackworth explained the argument further on the segment as well as the team's recent struggles. Click on the video link to see the entire interview.
