LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was a historic NFL Draft for UK Football.

Five former players were drafted, the most since eight Wildcats were taken in 1979. It was also the first time the program had four players drafted in the first four rounds. Here's their order:

Josh Allen: Jacksonville Jaguars, Round 1 - Pick 7

Lonnie Johnson, Jr.: Houston Texans, Round 2 - Pick 54

Mike Edwards: Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Round 3 - Pick 99

Benny Snell, Jr.: Pittsburgh Steelers, Round 4, Pick 122

George Asafo-Adjei: New York Giants, Round 7, Pick 232

The NFL kicks off its 100th season Sept. 5 when the Bears host the Packers.

