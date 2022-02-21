Medina Spirit disqualified from Kentucky Derby, Mandaloun named winner

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the second time in the 147-year history of the Kentucky Derby, a winner was disqualified for a drug infraction.
Bob Baffert’s Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first on May 1, 2021, but later tested positive for betamethasone, a corticosteroid banned on race days in Kentucky, was disqualified after a second race day sample also tested positive. Second-place finisher Mandaloun was elevated to Derby winner.
Kentucky horse racing stewards announced their decision Monday to disqualify Medina Spirit after a hearing with the trainer and his attorneys. Baffert can appeal the ruling and receive a hearing in front of the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission, which he is expected to do. The trainer could also challenge any commission decision in court in Franklin County, Kentucky.
Stewards also suspended Baffert for 90 days, until June 5, and fined him $7,500. The stewards are not required to elaborate on their reasoning. Their official notice listed the cause for disqualification simply as "betamethasone in blood."
The ramifications are historic all around. Baffert, whose win with Medina Spirit was his seventh, making him the winningest trainer in Derby history, now falls back into a tie with Ben Jones and becomes just the second trainer ever to lose the Derby for a drug infraction.
The delayed victory also brings a distinction to Mandaloun’s trainer Brad Cox, who becomes the first Louisville native ever to train a Derby winner. It’s a bittersweet accomplishment for Juddmonte Farms, Mandaloun’s owner and breeder, after the death of owner Prince Khalid bin Abdullah Al Saud in January.
"Today Churchill Downs recognizes Mandaloun as the winner of the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby and extends our congratulations to owner/breeder Juddmonte, trainer Brad Cox and jockey Florent Geroux," Churchill Downs said in a statement Monday. "Winning the Kentucky Derby is one of the most exciting achievements in sports and we look forward to celebrating Mandaloun on a future date in a way that is fitting of this rare distinction."
The move by Kentucky racing officials to disqualify Medina Spirit comes after a tumultuous and unusually public turn of events. Though state regulations require confidentiality in all matters of drug testing until a final resolution is reached, Baffert announced on May 9 that Medina Spirit had tested positive for betamethasone and vowed that the drug was not administered by anyone in his barn.
Shortly after that announcement, Churchill Downs suspended Baffert from racing at the track until an investigation into the positive test could be completed. After a second sample came back with a slightly higher amount of the drug positive in the blood, Churchill suspended Baffert for two years and later said that no colt trained by him would be eligible to earn qualification points for the Kentucky Derby during the time of his suspension.
Baffert has threatened legal action against the track, which alleges that he breached a contract that he and his veterinarian signed agreeing not to treat horses on the grounds with impermissible substances.
In late January, the trainer concluded a hearing in front of an officer appointed by the New York Racing Association to determine whether that body has the authority to suspend Baffert. It did so shortly after Churchill Downs' decision, but a federal judge in New York ruled that it could not suspend the trainer without a hearing.
Mandaloun-2-2.jpg
Brad Cox's Mandaloun trains at Churchill Downs on April 20, 2021.
Brad Cox's Mandaloun trains at Churchill Downs on April 20, 2021.
Eric Crawford
Mandaloun-2.jpg
Brad Cox's Mandaloun trains at Churchill Downs on April 20, 2021.
Eric Crawford
Mandaloun-3.jpg
Brad Cox's Mandaloun trains at Churchill Downs on April 20, 2021.
Eric Crawford
Mandaloun-4.jpg
Brad Cox's Mandaloun trains at Churchill Downs on April 20, 2021.
Eric Crawford
Mandaloun.jpg
Brad Cox's Mandaloun hits the Churchill Downs track before sunrise on April 23, 2021.
Eric Crawford
Mandaloun.jpg
Mandaloun, trained by Brad Cox, won the Risen Star but was sixth in the Louisiana Derby. April 19, 2021
Eric Crawford photo
NYRA accused Baffert of conduct detrimental to the best interests of the sport, the safety of horses and to its business interests. In opening arguments, its attorney accused Baffert of "taking a wrecking ball" to the sport. Baffert's attorneys argued that he has been a "great ambassador" for horse racing, listing the many times he has brought horses to New York to create national interest for races in the state.
Baffert, who initially speculated in national media interviews that Medina Spirit must have been tampered with before the Derby, even blaming "cancel culture" for the controversy, shortly after reversed course and acknowledged that the drug had been administered in a topical form to treat a skin condition on his left hind leg.
Kentucky officials found that argument immaterial.
Medina Spirit went on to run third in the Preakness Stakes. Baffert did not attend but issued a statement that took a more apologetic tone:
“As I have stated from the beginning, there was never any attempt to game or cheat the system and Medina Spirit earned his Kentucky Derby win,” Baffert said in the statement. “[The] presence of 21 picograms of an allowable therapeutic medication . . . would have nothing to do with Medina Spirit’s hard earned and deserved win. That win was the result of the horse’s tremendous heart and nothing else. Notwithstanding the foregoing, I acknowledge that I am not perfect and I could have better handled the initial announcement of this news. Medina Spirit’s Kentucky Derby win was so personally meaningful to me, and I had such a wonderful experience on May 1 at Churchill Downs, that when I got the news of the test results, it truly was the biggest gut punch I had ever received and I was devastated. That, coupled with the fact that I always try to be accommodating and transparent with the media, led to an emotional press conference on May 9 in which I said some things that have been perceived as hurtful to some in the industry. For that I am truly sorry. I have devoted my life’s work to this great sport and I owe it, and those who make it possible, nothing but an eternal debt of gratitude.”
In April 2020, the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission said that betamethasone could be administered intra-articularly up to 14 days before to a race. The acceptable threshold level was reduced from 10 picograms per milliliter (mL) in serum or plasma to zero in August 2020.
But Baffert has argued that because betamethasone was used topically, and not injected, the performance of the colt was not affected. His attorneys said a lab in New York was able to confirm that the drug was in the colt's system because of administration of a topical ointment, not an injection, and they have repeatedly argued that the amount of betamethasone found would have no performance-enhancing value.
The walkover.jpg
Kentucky Derby horses and their connections walk to the paddock for the 147th Kentucky Derby.
DERBY DAY IN PHOTOS | Scenes from Kentucky Derby Day 2021 at Churchill Downs
Photos from Kentucky Derby Day 2021, from early morning at the barn to the post-race celebration.
Kentucky Derby horses and their connections walk to the paddock for the 147th Kentucky Derby.
The walkover-2.jpg
Kentucky Derby horses and their connections walk to the paddock for the 147th Kentucky Derby.
ND5A3986.jpg
Mr Man barn goat.jpg
Mr. Man, the barn goat at Brad Cox's stable, stands guard on Kentucky Derby morning, 2021.
Eric Crawford
Mike Tirico of NBC talks for a report from the Kentucky Derby.
Medina Spirit.jpg
Medina Spirit and the other top finishers gallop out after finishing the Kentucky Derby.
Medina Spirit-10.jpg
Medina Spirit leads the field early in the 2021 Kentucky Derby.
Medina Spirit-9.jpg
Medina Spirit leads the field early in the 2021 Kentucky Derby.
Medina Spirit-8.jpg
Medina Spirit leads the field early in the 2021 Kentucky Derby.
Medina Spirit-7.jpg
Medina Spirit leads the field early in the 2021 Kentucky Derby.
Medina Spirit-6.jpg
Medina Spirit leads the 2021 Kentucky Derby field toward the finish line.
Medina Spirit-5.jpg
Medina Spirit, under jockey John Velazquez, wins the 2021 Kentucky Derby.
Eric Crawford
Medina Spirit-4.jpg
Medina Spirit, under jockey John Velazquez, wins the 2021 Kentucky Derby.
Medina Spirit-3.jpg
Medina Spirit, under jockey John Velazquez, wins the 2021 Kentucky Derby.
Medina Spirit-3-2.jpg
Medina Spirit, under jockey John Velazquez, wins the 2021 Kentucky Derby.
Medina Spirit-2.jpg
Medina Spirit, under jockey John Velazquez, wins the 2021 Kentucky Derby.
Kentucy Derby scenes.jpg
Scenes from Kentucky Derby Day at Churchill Downs, May 1, 2021.
Kentucky Derby.jpg
Horses head into the firrst turn in the 2021 Kentucky Derby.
Kentucky Derby trophy.jpg
The Kentucky Derby trophy and garand of roses.
Kentucky Derby scenes.jpg
Scenes from Kentucky Derby Day at Churchill Downs, May 1, 2021.
Kentucky Derby Scenes-6.jpg
Scene from Kentucky Derby Day at Churchill Downs, May 1, 2021.
Kentucky Derby scenes-5.jpg
Kentucky Derby Festival princess Molly Jett at the 2021 Kentucky Derby.
Kentucky Derby Scenes-4.jpg
Scenes from Kentucky Derby Day at Churchill Downs, May 1, 2021.
Kentucky Derby scenes-3.jpg
Horses come onto the track for the 2021 Kentucky Derby.
Kentucky Derby scenes-2.jpg
Scenes from Kentucky Derby Day at Churchill Downs, May 1, 2021.
Kentucky Derby scene.jpg
Scene from Kentucky Derby Day at Churchill Downs, May 1, 2021.
Kentucky Derby scene-15.jpg
Scene from Kentucky Derby Day at Churchill Downs, May 1, 2021.
Kentucky Derby scene-14.jpg
Scene from Kentucky Derby Day at Churchill Downs, May 1, 2021.
Kentucky Derby scene-13.jpg
Scene from Kentucky Derby Day at Churchill Downs, May 1, 2021.
Kentucky Derby scene-12.jpg
Scene from Kentucky Derby Day at Churchill Downs, May 1, 2021.
Kentucky Derby scene-11.jpg
Scene from Kentucky Derby Day at Churchill Downs, May 1, 2021.
Kentucky Derby scene-10.jpg
Fans watch the beginning of the walkover for Derby horses and their connections before the 2021 Kentucky Derby.
Kentucky Derby scene-9.jpg
Scene from Kentucky Derby Day at Churchill Downs, May 1, 2021.
Kentucky Derby scene-8.jpg
Scene from Kentucky Derby Day at Churchill Downs, May 1, 2021.
Kentucky Derby scene-7.jpg
Scene from Kentucky Derby Day at Churchill Downs, May 1, 2021.
Kentucky Derby scene-6.jpg
Scene from Kentucky Derby Day at Churchill Downs, May 1, 2021.
Kentucky Derby scene-5.jpg
Scene from Kentucky Derby Day at Churchill Downs, May 1, 2021.
Kentucky Derby scene-4.jpg
Scene from Kentucky Derby Day at Churchill Downs, May 1, 2021.
Kentucky Derby scene-3.jpg
Scene from Kentucky Derby Day at Churchill Downs, May 1, 2021.
Kentucky Derby scene-2.jpg
Scene from Kentucky Derby Day at Churchill Downs, May 1, 2021.
Kentucky Derby Day.jpg
A barn cat patrols the backside at Churchill Downs on Kentucky Derby morning, May 1, 2021.
Kentucky Derby Day-2.jpg
Scenes from Kentucky Derby Day at Churchill Downs, May 1, 2021.
Kentucky Derby 2021.jpg
Scenes from Kentucky Derby Day at Churchill Downs, May 1, 2021.
Keith Asmussen.jpg
Keith Asmussen, co-owner of Super Stock and father of trainer Steve Asmussen gets in some early morning reading at the barn on Kentucky Derby morning, 2021.
John Velazquez.jpg
Jockey John Velazquez celebrates aboard Medina Spirit after winning his fourth Kentucky Derby.
John Velazquez-4.jpg
Jockey John Velazquez celebrates aboard Medina Spirit after winning his fourth Kentucky Derby.
John Velazquez-3.jpg
Jockey John Velazquez celebrates aboard Medina Spirit after winning his fourth Kentucky Derby.
John Velazquez-2.jpg
Jockey John Velazquez celebrates aboard Medina Spirit after winning his fourth Kentucky Derby.
John Schnatter.jpg
Former Papa John's CEO John Schnatter and a guest near the paddock of Churchill Downs on Kentucky Derby Day 2021.
Farriers.jpg
Farriers put new shoes on Kentucky Derby contender Dynamic One on May 1, 2021.
Essential Quality.jpg
Beaten favorite Essential Quality gallops out after winning the Kentucky Derby.
Essential Quality-2.jpg
Kentucky Derby favorite Essential Quality gets a quick cool-down at the barn of trainer Brad Cox before the 2021 Kentucky Derby.
Dynamic One.jpg
Todd Pletcher's Dynamic One stands patiently as ferrierrs change a shoe on Kentucky Derby Day 2021.
Dynamic One-2.jpg
Dynamic One stands patiently as ferrierrs change a shoe under the watchful eye of trainer Todd Pletcher on Kentucky Derby Day 2021.
Churchill Downs.jpg
Churchill DOwns just after the running of the Kentucky Derby in 2021.
Bob Baffert.jpg
Trainer Bob Baffert at a news conference after winnig the Kentucky Derby for a record seventh time.
While today's decision marks a historic moment for the Kentucky Derby and the sport of horse racing, it is far from the end of the story. Baffert figures to continue to fight both the Churchill Downs suspension — which is independent of the stewards' action — and the decision itself, in court if necessary.
A final resolution of the 2021 Kentucky Derby could take years.