LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first to win the 2021 Kentucky Derby but whose victory has been thrown into question because of a banned substance detected in his postrace drug sample, collapsed on the track and died after a workout at Santa Anita Park on Monday morning.
Amr Zedan, the colt's owner, confirmed the report to the Thoroughbred Daily News.
Jeff Blea, medical director for the California Horse Racing Board, also confirmed the news to The Paulick Report. He said he spoke to the attending veterinarian on the track, who relayed that the colt was dead by the time veterinarians arrived to assist him. Blea said a cardiac issue is suspected, but that a full necropsy will be performed.
The news comes just days after a lab report out of New York was said to have confirmed trainer Bob Baffert's explanation that a topical ointment was the source of the raceday banned drug betamethasone in Media Spirit's post-Derby drug sample. Baffert has been banned from racing at Churchill Downs in the wake of the positive test. The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission has yet to hold a hearing on the matter, but Media Spirit is in danger of being taken down as winner of the Derby if a ruling does not go in his favor.
The colt had gone on to race four times after the Derby, finishing third in the Preakness and winning the Shared Belief Stakes at Del Mar and the Grade 1 Awesome Again Stakes at Santa Anita. Most recently, he finished second in the Breeders' Cup Classic at Del Mar. Baffert had been pointing him toward the Saudi Cup in February.
