LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Racing Louisville FC welcomes back veteran leader Nadia Nadim when they host the North Carolina Courage Saturday night at 8:00 pm at Lynn Family Stadium.
"It's been amazing," said Nadim. "I've been waiting for this moment for a long time."
Nadim has had about a nine month wait for this moment. Back on the pitch and cleared to play after undergoing major knee surgery. The international star knows it'll take a while to get back into game shape.
The doctor is 𝐈𝐍.— Racing Louisville FC (@RacingLouFC) June 3, 2022
For the first time this year, @nadia_nadim is available for selection on Saturday! 🦖🙌 pic.twitter.com/wfR7okrxee
"It's a different thing on the field, it's a different kind of fitness," said Nadim. "For now this is what I need to catch up on. The only way you can get it is through games."
Nadim said her knee is feeling good and she already feels like she's cleared a lot of the mental hurdles that come with any big injury.
"Myself, I think it could always be worse than it is in the moment and trying to always be positive and I think that helped me a lot," she said. "You know, having the right attitude because injuries are part of the game and if you accept it, you'll get over it quicker."
Head coach Kim Bjorkegren called her an amazing football player and an amazing personality for this team and while he knows it will take time for her to get back to 100%, he also knows Nadim will add energy to the club, beginning Saturday night against the Courage.
The game also marks Pride Night for the club, hoping to further align with the LGBTQ+ community and fundraise for associated local nonprofits. It will be the first of two straight at home for Racing Louisville. They host Angel City FC on Saturday, June 11.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.