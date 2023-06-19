LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An early injury to last year's starting goalkeeper gave rookie Oliver Semmle a chance to show what he could do. And what he's shown is that it's going to be tough to get him out of the Louisville City lineup.
Growing up, it was pretty much all soccer for Semmle.
"In Germany you really only have soccer, " said Semmle with a smile. "It's all what your friends play so I didn't have any options."
Semmle wasn't always a goalkeeper, but became one as a kid when the regular keeper was out of town. He was chosen because he was taller than most of the kids. He learned to like it and it eventually brought him to America. First a couple of junior colleges and then Marshall University where he helped lead the Thundering Herd to a national title in the spring of 2021.
Semmle noticed a definite difference going from college to the professional game.
"I would say the biggest difference is the tempo," said Semmle. "Obviously, at the professional level, the speed is faster. I would say they also are smarter players."
The 6-foot-3, 25-year-old has adjusted quickly to the pro game, starting 11 of 14 games and leading the Eastern Conference with six clean sheets.
"Ollie might be a rookie, but he showed a lot of bravery, a lot of courage," said Louisville City defender Sean Totsch. "That's what we need."
"It doesn't surprise us at all," said Louisville City head coach Danny Cruz. "He has a lot of quality. That's a big reason we brought him here. We didn't feel he was somebody that wasn't going to be ready or anything like that."
"He's got a hunger to learn," Totsch added. "So that's a big thing. He's trying to get better. He's got good knowledge already, but he also wants to know where he can get better. He's a really important piece of the team and he understands the culture."
Semmle is hoping to claim another championship right here with Louisville City.
"LouCity was the perfect next step for me," said Semmle. "I'm really happy here. I also have goals with them here. We want to win a championship. That's what I've focusing on right now, to grow, to win with the team and everything from there, I'll just take when it comes."
Louisville City is hosting the German club FC Kaiserslautern Wednesday in an international friendly at Lynn Family Stadium at 8:00 pm. Semmle said it was a rival club to the one he played on growing up, so he is really looking forward to that match.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.