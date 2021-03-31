LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Organizers of the Indianapolis 500 Festival are counting down to Memorial Day weekend.
The organization on Tuesday announced events for the month of May leading up to the 105th running of the race, including a Mini-Marathon and 5K, a virtual Kids' Day and a new community celebration.
The traditional 500 Festival Parade was canceled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, there will be a "500 Spectacle of Homes," which will go through neighborhoods around Indianapolis in the weeks before the big race.
There will also be a "reverse parade" on Saturday, May 29 — the day before the race — so fans can see the 33 drivers.
There will be fans at this year's race, according to Roger Penske, owner of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. While it's still unclear how many will be allowed in the stands, more than 170,000 tickets have already been sold for the May 30 race. Penske said last week the goal is to have 250,000 spectators at the track.
"We're not making any predictions at all because anything I would say today could be completely wrong," he told the Associated Press.
For information on the Indy 500, including tickets, click here. For additional details on the 500 Festival, including a full list of events, click here.
