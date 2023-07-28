LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville football coach Jeff Brohm announced Friday that the football program will open the first 8 practices of this preseason to the public.
They are the first summer workouts conducted by Brohm as Louisville coach.
Beginning with the start of fall camp on August 1 at 2:45 p.m., the sessions on Louisville's practice fields will be open to fans, who will be asked to stand behind ropes on the sidelines or in other restricted areas for indoor practices or those in the stadium.
No photography or video will be permitted of fans attending practices.
"We know there's a great deal of interest in and support of this program," Brohm said in the spring, "and we want to give people a look at what we're doing and how we're doing it."
Other practices scheduled to be open for fans:
- August 2, 2:45 p.m.
- August 4, 9:45 a.m.
- August 5, 9:45 a.m.
- August 7, 9:45 a.m.
- August 8, 9:45 a.m.
- August 10, 9:45 a.m.
- August 11, 9:45 a.m.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.