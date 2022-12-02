LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Christian Academy of Louisville junior quarterback Cole Hodge leads the state with 45 touchdowns, the most of any other quarterback in any other class in Kentucky.
His work ethic and his talent on the field draws comparisons to pro quarterbacks from his head coach Hunter Cantwell, who says Hodge reminds him of Drew Brees, to assistant coach Chris Redman’s assessment that Hodge reminds him of Jeff Brohm.
“That feels great coming from them," Hodge said. "They played at the highest level so any comparison that Coach Cantwell and Coach Redman give me, that’s awesome."
Cantwell and Redman have counted on Hodge all season long and he’s delivered. The 14-0 Centurions head into Saturday’s 3A championship in Lexington to take on 14-0 Bardstown.
“We’re giving him wide latitude when he’s out on the field. He’s putting us in positions to be successful,” Cantwell said. “We don’t run him as much as we could. He’s a tremendous athlete and he can really hurt you with his legs as well. He’s just a phenomenal passer, and if not the best, (he’s) in the top quarterback group in the state.”
CAL is aiming for its first state football championship since 2018. Hodge is hoping to lift that trophy at Kroger Field with a bunch of players he says have had their eyes on the prize all year.
“This is why I came to CAL, to win a state championship, to get great coaching," Hodge said. "They’re hungry for it. No one on this team has won a state championship, none of these coaches, so we’re hungry.”
Related Stories:
- Bardstown football looking to complete unbeaten season with a 3A state title
- Bardstown's Shannon Tonge wins Best Play of Week 15
- Ballard's Grant Berkley wins Best Play of Week 14
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.