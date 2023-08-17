LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Come fill the stands this Saturday at The Lynn Family Stadium for Racing Louisville FC.
On the hunt for its first playoff appearance, Racing Louisville FC will host Angel City on Saturday, Aug. 19, where the club hopes to set a new attendance record of 10,000 people for the "Fill the Fam" game.
Last year's "Fill the Fam" attendance was a record 8,729 people.
Four of our World Cup stars are back in practice this week and expected to play Saturday – Savannah DeMelo (USA), Ary Borges (Brazil), Wang Shuang (China) and Uchenna Kanu (Nigeria).
Attendees at "Fill the Fam" will enjoy a fireworks show after the game, a T-shirt giveaway to the first 1,000 fans courtesy of Kroger, free game day posters to the first 2,500 fans, a pregame drumline performance from the River City Drum Corp., and a seltzer garden starting at 5 p.m.
In addition, the Fan Zone will have a pregame $2 beer happy hour beginning at 6 p.m. along with live music, food trucks, lawn games and inflatables.
Click Here to purchase tickets
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.