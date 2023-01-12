LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The National Women’s Soccer League Draft gets under way at 6 p.m. Thursday, but Racing Louisville Football Club made its biggest move before the picks ever began.
Racing traded away its No. 4 overall pick to NY/NJ Gotham FC for the NWSL playing rights to forward Paige Monaghan, along with $150,000 in allocation money and an international roster slot for the upcoming season.
Monaghan, the No. 10 overall pick in the 2019 NWSL Draft out of Butler, scored three goals for Gotham last season. The Roxbury, N.J., native had six career goals for the New York area club.
Racing manager Kim Björkegren said he likes her experience and versatility. Her ability to shore up a corps of forwards coming off of injuries – Emina Ekic (ankle), Nadia Nadim (knee) and Thembi Kgatlana (Achilles) – brings added value.
“We are thrilled to have Paige join us,” he said. “She is a player who can play both winger and outside back. With her pace and league experience, we know that she will help us.”
She played at Gotham for assistant coach Bev Yanez, who moved to Louisville in the offseason.
“I am so humbled and excited for this next chapter of my career,” Monaghan said. “I cannot wait to continue to grow in Louisville and have the opportunity to work with the talented players and coaching staff of Racing Louisville. This is truly the next best step for me and I cannot wait to get racing!”
The club still has two picks in the second round, two in the third and one in the fourth remaining.
Earlier this week, Racing took a major step toward some extended stability when it extended the contract of midfielder Jaelin Howell. The two-time national champion and NCAA player of the year at Florida State, Howell became a fixture and an immediate vocal leader on Louisville’s young squad.
Joining fellow rookie Savannah DeMelo, who also signed an extension in the offseason, the two established a talented core of young players. The versatile Lauren Milliet, who played midfield, wing and fullback last season, also signed an extended three-year deal.
“I’m blessed and excited to be able to extend my contract after my first year at Racing," Howell said. "I think this team and club have a lot of potential to do great things, and I can’t wait to be a part of that. I’m going to give everything I have to help the team succeed and hopefully turn Racing into a championship organization. I’m also super thankful for my teammates and coaching staff helping me in my rookie season."
Thursday’s draft will be broadcast by CBS Sports Network, Paramount+ and CBS Sports HQ from 6-7 p.m. Eastern. A live stream will then continue on Paramount+ and CBS Sports HQ from 7 p.m. until the conclusion of the event.
