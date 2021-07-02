LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Yuki Nagasato is one of the most accomplished players in the NWSL, having played for her native Japan in two Olympic Games and three World Cups, including a win in 2011. She scored 58 goals for Japan in International play and won multiple league championships in Germany.
But it wasn't until she came to the United States to play in 2017 that she truly discovered that the game and life can be fun.
"Looking back at the time, I was not mentally healthy at all," said Nagasato in her improving English. "I was feeling for a long time that playing soccer was mandatory. And I didn't know there were so many other things that I was very interested in doing outside of soccer. I finally found a balance in life for what is my joy to do and what is fun to do."
Nagasato has become a drummer in the last few years because as she said, being a drummer is cool. She even joined a band in Chicago called the Bruised Broken Band and played a live show before the pandemic.
"That made me more like, I want to be more drummer," she said. "That was so much fun."
Nagasato has also uncovered a talent for art.
"I like to make stickers for my teammates," she said with a laugh. "They laugh so much and they seem happy. So, my goal is making stickers for all of teammates and maybe coaches."
At 34, she is still very competitive on the pitch. She has a wealth of experience and is getting comfortable being a more verbal leader for the young Racing Louisville squad.
The first goal for her new team came last Saturday in Racing's 3-0 win over the Chicago Red Stars, which just happened to be the team that traded the forward to Racing before the season.
"I wanted to score against them," said Nagasato, again with her trademark laugh. "Because, you know, there are so many reasons."
She is proving to her former and current team to be a very valuable contributor. And proving to herself that she can enjoy the ride.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.