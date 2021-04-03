LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Silver Creek boys basketball claimed its second state title in three years.
Silver Creek defeated Leo 50-49 in the Indiana High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) Class 3-A state championship Saturday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis.
Kooper Jacobi finished with a double-double for Silver Creek, posting 18 points and 18 rebounds. Trey Kaufman-Renn added 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Blake Davison scored a team-high 20 points for Leo.
After trailing by five points late in the second quarter, Silver Creek never relinquished the lead once Jacobi scored the final basket of the first half.
Silver Creek led by 10 points with five minutes left in the fourth quarter before Leo cut its deficit to one point with 41 seconds left on a jumper by Blake Davidson.
Brandon Northern made a free throw with 13 seconds left to give Silver Creek a 49-47 lead. Northern missed his second free throw, but Trey Schoen rebounded the shot and was fouled.
Schoen extended Silver Creek's lead to three points before Demetrious Allen scored the game's final points with four seconds left.
Silver Creek won its first boys state title in 2019.
Silver Creek is the third school in IHSAA history to win the boys and girls state championship in the same year. Oregon-Davis won the Class-A state championships in 2006-07 and Warren Central accomplished the feat in Class 4-A in 2017-18.
