LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There will be no replay of last year's chaos when a post-race drug test for Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit turned up with a banned race-day substance.
The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission reported Wednesday that all post-race samples from Saturday's Kentucky Derby and Friday's Kentucky Oaks were cleared.
Both the Derby and Oaks had been affected by drug positives in the past two runnings, both involving Bob Baffert and the drug betamethasone. Kentucky Oaks third-place finisher Gamine was disqualified after the 2020 Oaks. Medina Spirit was disqualified from last year's Derby in a February decision by the KHRC stewards, which followed a protracted legal battle over the samples.
The DQ and a two-year ban imposed by Churchill Downs is still being challenged in court by Baffert and his attorneys.
Rich Strike won this year's Derby, at odds of 81-1, the second-biggest long shot ever to win the race. Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas' Secret Oath won the Kentucky Oaks on Friday.
The two winners are likely to face each other on May 21 in the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico.
