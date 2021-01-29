LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Kentucky men's basketball team has been put on a 48-hour pause, which includes the cancellation of Saturday's game against No. 5-ranked Texas in Rupp Arena.
A release from the program says the pause is "due to a combination of positive testing, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the program."
This is the first COVID-19 cancellation of the season for positive tests within the Kentucky program. Games against Detroit and South Carolina earlier in the season were scrapped because of tests within those programs.
Make-up dates for those games have not been determined. The Texas game is listed as a cancellation. No rescheduling is expected.
Kentucky's next scheduled game after that is listed for Tuesday at No. 12-ranked Missouri. No announcement has been made about that game.
