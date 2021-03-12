LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Friday morning that regular-season champion Virginia had experienced a positive test within its men's basketball program and would not play the rest of the league tournament.
UVA was scheduled to face Georgia Tech in the first semifinal Friday night. The Yellowjackets now will advance to the league final.
The details surrounding Virginia's positive test have not been reported. The Cavaliers, a projected No. 4 seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament, still figure to be able to play in the event, though not perhaps at full strength.
The NCAA stipulates that all Tier I personnel from qualifying teams (coaches, players, others in close contact) must test negative for COVID for seven consecutive days before traveling to Indianapolis for the tournament.
How Virginia's positive test might affect the team's ability to do that isn't yet known.
Virginia's withdrawal comes a day after Duke left the tournament because of a positive test.
Virginia and Duke are the last two opponents Louisville has faced. The school, however, says it is confident that it will be fine to play if it qualifies for the NCAA Tournament.
On Thursday, Louisville released a statement that said, "Test results for all U of L Tier 1 individuals following (Wednesday) night’s game were negative and we are confident through the ACC’s use of Kenxon digital proximity technology that we will not experience any contact tracing that would affect our team. Our group is tested daily and on a path to have the requisite consecutive days of negative tests to be able to compete in the NCAA Tournament."
