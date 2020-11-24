LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Athletic Director Vince Tyra said Cardinals’ football coach Scott Satterfield told him Tuesday night that he was committed to remaining the program’s football coach and that a report by The Athletic that Satterfield was one of three people scheduled to interview for the opening at South Carolina was not true.
“He’s not going anywhere,” Tyra said. “There’s no interview or anything like that.
“I don’t know where (The Athletic) got that about an interview. Scott said he was upset about it. He said that it was not the case and that he was happy here.
“He said, ‘I’ll put my own statement out, because I’m happy here, and I want to make sure the recruits know I’m happy here.'"
In a story at TheAthletic.com (a pay site), Josh Kendall reported that South Carolina officials had already met with Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell and had in-person interviews scheduled with Satterfield and Oklahoma assistant coach Shane Beamer. Kendall wrote that the Satterfield interview would not take place before Thursday.
Tyra said Satterfield has told him twice that he was committed to Louisville and not interested In South Carolina. Just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Satterfield Tweeted a statement, saying he's "excited for the future" at U of L:
November 25, 2020
"We talk pretty straight about these things," Tyra said. "When the job came out, he and I talked about it. I said, 'Look, let's size it up for where we are, where they are and where we're going.
"I want him to be here. If he sees something more interesting, and he doesn't want to be here, that's a different conversation. You can tell how I am with coaches. I'm pretty straightforward.
"We had a good conversation a couple of times. I talked to him tonight. I talked to him a couple of days ago. I've talked to him a few times about where we are in the season and all that.
"He's engaged. I think he's really excited about his recruiting class and what's going on here. He certainly wishes this season would have been better."
South Carolina fired Will Muschamp on Nov. 15, midway through his fifth season. The Gamecocks compete in the East Division of the Southeastern Conference, and the job is considered no better than the fourth best in division, behind Georgia, Florida and Tennessee. South Carolina has also been in the shadow of in-state rival Clemson for nearly a decade.
Satterfield is in his second season as the Cardinals’ coach after replacing Bobby Petrino in 2018. He was named ACC coach of the year last season after the Cards finished 8-5.
This season, Louisville is 3-6 with two games remaining, including at Boston College Saturday.
