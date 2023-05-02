LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The retro "Heisman Bird" will be the new midfield logo at L&N Stadium when the Louisville football team takes the field this fall.
The University of Louisville unveiled plans for the redesign Monday, which also includes new number fonts on the field and black end zone paint with new lettering.
We'll stop stiff-arming you now...We're going back to our roots 🤝#GoCards pic.twitter.com/Kvb1ktkC4i— Louisville Football (@LouisvilleFB) May 1, 2023
Work to change-out the turf is already underway and should be done in June.
The old turf will be sectioned off and given to season-ticket members who selected that benefit.
This is the first change of the field surface at the stadium since 2013.
